Large police presence at incident north of Market Street in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Multiple police units and sheriff’s deputies responded to an incident at the intersection of Montgomery Avenue and Market Street around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night.

WECT has a crew on the scene of what police officials say is a “traffic stop that ended in an accident”.

Crime scene tape can be seen over a large area and a car is wrecked on the scene.

The NHC911Gunfire shot spotter picked up several shots fired alerts in the past 30 minutes, but police officials say those are fireworks.

WECT has also been told by the public information officer that this incident is not related to the shooting earlier today.

This is a developing story and more details will be added as they become available.

