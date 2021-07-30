Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Large police presence at incident north of Market Street in Wilmington

The NHC911Gunfire shot spotter picked up several shots fired alerts in the past 30 minutes.
The NHC911Gunfire shot spotter picked up several shots fired alerts in the past 30 minutes.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Multiple police units and sheriff’s deputies responded to an incident at the intersection of Montgomery Avenue and Market Street around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night.

WECT has a crew on the scene of what police officials say is a “traffic stop that ended in an accident”.

Crime scene tape can be seen over a large area and a car is wrecked on the scene.

The NHC911Gunfire shot spotter picked up several shots fired alerts in the past 30 minutes, but police officials say those are fireworks.

WECT has also been told by the public information officer that this incident is not related to the shooting earlier today.

This is a developing story and more details will be added as they become available.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of woman killed in double homicide at home connected to TRU Colors Brewery blames...
Family remembers murder victim, blames TRU Colors CEO for her death
The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a shooting incident near downtown Wednesday...
No one hurt after shooting at Wilmington intersection Wednesday morning, police say
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the wake of a double...
Law enforcement, families ask for public’s help in solving New Hanover County double murder
Wilmington Police traffic unit is investigating a hit and run involving a pedestrian on Market...
Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by SUV on Market Street, Wilmington police say
Police lights.
Police find insufficient evidence to prosecute anyone in alleged assault at Wrightsville Beach

Latest News

UNCW Women's Soccer player Blair Barefoot reacts to Simone Biles shining a light on mental...
Local athlete reacts to Simone Biles shining a light on mental health wellbeing
WECT's Ashlea Kosikowski talks to Jonas Pate, the creator of Netflix's 'Outer Banks.'
‘Outer Banks’ creator talks about season 2 and possible new show he wants to bring to NC
Law enforcement, DA avoid question at briefing on New Hanover County double murder
Law enforcement, DA avoid question at briefing on New Hanover County double murder
The Wilmington Police Department held a news conference regarding a deadly drive-by shooting...
WPD confirms one dead, one in hospital in drive-by shooting