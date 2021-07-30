Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: heat and occasional intense storms through Saturday

By Eric Davis
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Friday afternoon to you! Your First Alert Forecast features more sizzling sunshine. Temperatures ought to cook up to the middle and locally upper 90s by the afternoon. And with heat index values peaking in the 100 to 110 range, please stay hydrated, rested, and neighborly: people and pets! Also keep an eye to the northern or western sky from 2 p.m. into the evening as a few heavy, gusty, and electrical storms will possibly settle in from those directions.

Surf conditions: Expect one to three-foot breakers, a low to moderate risk of rip currents, and water temperatures mainly in the lower 80s Friday.

Tropical outlook: New storm development remains unlikely in the Atlantic Basin, including the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea through Saturday.

Saturday will still be hot, but not quite as bad as Friday. We’ll also see another round of widely scattered and intense thunderstorms in the late afternoon and early evening. Expect a cooler and very unsettled pattern starting Sunday into next week.

Your First Alert seven-day planning forecast continues to peg higher rain odds along a sluggish front in early August: https://webpubcontent.raycommedia.com/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

And, as always, if you want to extend your outlook for any location you choose, simply tap your WECT Weather App!

