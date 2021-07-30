Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Again? Faulty exchange in Olympic mixed relay proves costly for US

Lynna Irby of the United States wipes a tear away after the 4 x 400-meter mixed relay at the...
Lynna Irby of the United States wipes a tear away after the 4 x 400-meter mixed relay at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo.(Petr David Josek | AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
By EDDIE PELLS and PAT GRAHAM
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — A faulty exchange in the Olympic debut of mixed 4x400-meter relay cost the U.S. a spot in the final and might have cost Allyson Felix a chance at her record-setting 10th Olympic medal.

The U.S. breezed to a victory in the first qualifying heat of the relay but was disqualified because of a bad pass between Lynna Irby and Elija Godwin.

It’s the latest in a decades-long series of mishaps for the U.S. in relays.

Most have come in the shorter 4x100 relay where the pass is a more technical and time-sensitive move.

This one came in a 4x400 race where there aren’t traditionally issues with the pass.

Caption

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WPD confirms one dead, one in hospital in drive-by shooting
WPD confirms one dead, one in hospital in drive-by shooting
The NHC911Gunfire shot spotter picked up several shots fired alerts in the past 30 minutes.
Large police presence seen at accident on Market Street in Wilmington late Thursday
Wilmington Police traffic unit is investigating a hit and run involving a pedestrian on Market...
Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by SUV on Market Street, Wilmington police say
Cooper: State updating guidance for schools to align with CDC recommendations on masks
Family of woman killed in double homicide at home connected to TRU Colors Brewery blames...
Family remembers murder victim, blames TRU Colors CEO for her death

Latest News

The descendants of Henrietta Lacks are filing what could be unprecedented lawsuit. (Source:...
Family of Henrietta Lacks sues pharmaceutical companies for theft of her cells
Someone took video of what appeared to be a developing twister over the skies of Pennsylvania...
WATCH: Possible tornado caught on camera over Pennsylvania
The descendants of Henrietta Lacks are filing what could be unprecedented lawsuit. (Source:...
Family of Henrietta Lacks sues pharmaceutical companies for theft of her cells
A 3-year-old boy was shot and killed in an apparent drive-by shooting in Minden the night of...
3-year-old dies after shots fired into Louisiana home
Wilmington's famed CheeseSmith ditched the food truck and now has a sparkling new restaurant to...
Cape Fear Foodie: CheeseSmith is Back