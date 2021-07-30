Senior Connect
6 people test positive for COVID-19 after Caribbean cruise

Six passengers from a Royal Caribbean cruise have tested positive after the ship docked in the...
Six passengers from a Royal Caribbean cruise have tested positive after the ship docked in the Bahamas.(Staff)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(AP) - Six passengers from a Royal Caribbean cruise have tested positive after the ship docked in the Bahamas.

Royal Caribbean said Friday that four of them are adults who were all vaccinated against COVID-19, and two are minors who were not vaccinated.

Of the six, only one is showing any signs of illness, a spokeswoman for Royal Caribbean says.

She said other people traveling with the six passengers all tested negative for the virus.

They were on the Adventure of the Seas, which left the Bahamas last weekend for a 7-day cruise and returned to the Bahamas on Friday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

