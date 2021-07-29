Wilmington police investigate hit and run on Market Street

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Officers with the Wilmington police traffic unit are investigating a hit and run that happened Wednesday night on Market Street at the intersection with Montgomery Avenue.

According to a tweet from WPD, the westbound lanes of Market Street were closed around 10:30 p.m. while police investigated.

A WECT crew is on the scene and was told by police a person was hit by a van with a male driver during pouring rain.

The victim is in surgery, police say.

Traffic Alert!!



Wilmington Police traffic unit is investigating a hit and run involving a pedestrian. All westbound lanes on Market St. at Montgomery Ave. are closed. Please seek alternate routes.



More updates to follow once’s they become available. — Wilmington Police (@WilmingtonPD) July 29, 2021

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

