Wilmington police investigate hit and run on Market Street
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Officers with the Wilmington police traffic unit are investigating a hit and run that happened Wednesday night on Market Street at the intersection with Montgomery Avenue.
According to a tweet from WPD, the westbound lanes of Market Street were closed around 10:30 p.m. while police investigated.
A WECT crew is on the scene and was told by police a person was hit by a van with a male driver during pouring rain.
The victim is in surgery, police say.
Wilmington Police traffic unit is investigating a hit and run involving a pedestrian. All westbound lanes on Market St. at Montgomery Ave. are closed. Please seek alternate routes.
More updates to follow once’s they become available.
This story will be updated as information becomes available.
