Wilmington police investigate hit and run on Market Street

Wilmington Police traffic unit is investigating a hit and run involving a pedestrian on Market Street.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Officers with the Wilmington police traffic unit are investigating a hit and run that happened Wednesday night on Market Street at the intersection with Montgomery Avenue.

According to a tweet from WPD, the westbound lanes of Market Street were closed around 10:30 p.m. while police investigated.

A WECT crew is on the scene and was told by police a person was hit by a van with a male driver during pouring rain.

The victim is in surgery, police say.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

