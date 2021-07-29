Wilmington Police Department to hold news conference regarding deadly drive-by shooting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is planning an 8:00 p.m. news conference regarding a deadly drive-by shooting that occurred earlier this evening. WECT plans to stream the news conference live as it happens.

Two gunshot victims were found. Emergency medical aid was provided to both victims.

One victim died at the scene; the other was transported to the hospital.

Police have confirmed that one female died in the shooting.

The news conference will take place at the police command post in the 800 block of South 14th Street.

