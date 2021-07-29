Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Wilmington Police Department to hold news conference regarding deadly drive-by shooting

The Wilmington Police Department is planning an 8:00 p.m. news conference regarding a deadly...
The Wilmington Police Department is planning an 8:00 p.m. news conference regarding a deadly drive-by shooting that occurred earlier this evening. Police have confirmed that one female died in the shooting.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is planning an 8:00 p.m. news conference regarding a deadly drive-by shooting that occurred earlier this evening. WECT plans to stream the news conference live as it happens.

Two gunshot victims were found. Emergency medical aid was provided to both victims.

One victim died at the scene; the other was transported to the hospital.

Police have confirmed that one female died in the shooting.

The news conference will take place at the police command post in the 800 block of South 14th Street.

WECT will update this story as new details come into the newsroom.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of woman killed in double homicide at home connected to TRU Colors Brewery blames...
Family remembers murder victim, blames TRU Colors CEO for her death
The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a shooting incident near downtown Wednesday...
No one hurt after shooting at Wilmington intersection Wednesday morning, police say
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the wake of a double...
Law enforcement, families ask for public’s help in solving New Hanover County double murder
Wilmington Police traffic unit is investigating a hit and run involving a pedestrian on Market...
Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by SUV on Market Street, Wilmington police say
Police lights.
Police find insufficient evidence to prosecute anyone in alleged assault at Wrightsville Beach

Latest News

Charter Day School
Parents concerned after school sends out notice of COVID-19 cases at Brunswick Co. charter school
Parents concerned after school sends out notice of COVID-19 cases at Brunswick Co. charter school
Year-round school parents voice concern about COVID cases
Masks to be optional for Columbus County Schools students except on school buses
Columbus County Schools address masks and COVID protocols
Despite setbacks from the 2020 pandemic, CFCC's Wilson Center saw a profit for the fiscal year
“Nothing short of miraculous”: Wilson Center profits in 2020 despite shutdown from pandemic