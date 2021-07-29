Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

US pole vaulter’s positive test sends Aussies into isolation

Sam Kendricks competes during the finals of the men's pole vault at the U.S. Olympic Track and...
Sam Kendricks competes during the finals of the men's pole vault at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Monday, June 21, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. The pole vaulter tested positive at the Tokyo Olympics. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By EDDIE PELLS
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — The fragile nature of an Olympics during the pandemic came into sharp focus when the entire Australian track team spent time in a brief quarantine after American pole vaulter Sam Kendricks pulled out of the Tokyo Games because of a positive COVID-19 test.

The news about Kendricks deprived the meet of one of its high-profile athletes and then rippled across the sport.

The track field competition is scheduled to open Friday.

The two-time world champion was one of dozens of athletes on the training track this week and Australia announced it had put its entire team in isolation and subjected it to testing after three athletes reported having casual contact with Kendricks.

Caption

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a shooting incident near downtown Wednesday...
No one hurt after shooting at Wilmington intersection Wednesday morning, police say
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the wake of a double...
Law enforcement, families ask for public’s help in solving New Hanover County double murder
Family of woman killed in double homicide at home connected to TRU Colors Brewery blames...
Family remembers murder victim, blames TRU Colors CEO for her death
CDC announces new mask guidance.
New CDC mask recommendations for vaccinated applies to Southeastern North Carolina counties
Eric Andrew Cinotti
Leland police explain charges against alleged officer impersonator

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2020, file photo, a person passes the office of the California...
US economy accelerated at a solid 6.5% rate last quarter
It was horsepower on the highway, literally, for drivers on Interstate 70 in Colorado after a...
Horses escape rodeo, make a break for the interstate
In this April 26, 2021, file photo, a nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine...
AstraZeneca to seek US approval of COVID vaccine in 2nd half of year
The progressive advocacy group Our Revolution is rebranding now that Sen. Bernie Sanders is no...
Pro-Sanders group rebranding into ‘pragmatic progressives’
Sheriff’s office: 19-year-old shot, killed in Robeson County; investigation underway