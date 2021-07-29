Senior Connect
Sheriff’s office: 19-year-old shot, killed in Robeson County; investigation underway

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a shooting victim showed up at the hospital early Thursday morning.

Deputies received a call around 2:40 a.m. about a person being shot in the 800 block of N. Alford Road in St. Pauls.

Before they arrived, someone drove the victim to UNC Southeastern Medical Center.

Authorities said 19-year-old Marquiese Coleman was pronounced dead as he arrived at the hospital.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is interviewing people who may have information about the homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170.

