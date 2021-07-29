Senior Connect
Police: N.C. man placed racist stickers at Mexican restaurants

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
CARY, N.C. (AP) - Police have charged a man with ethnic intimidation after he placed stickers in and around two Mexican restaurants in North Carolina.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports Cary Police Capt. John Reeves arrested 60-year-old John Kantz on Monday after stickers were placed on cars outside one restaurant and in the restroom of two other restaurants.

The stickers read “I love white people” with a heart replacing the word “love.”

According to police, the incidents occurred on Saturday.

Reeves didn’t say whether there were additional suspects. Ethnic intimidation is a misdemeanor offense in North Carolina.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

