Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Parents concerned after school sends out notice of COVID-19 cases at Brunswick Co. charter school

Charter Day School
Charter Day School(WECT)
By Kendall McGee
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - While most public schools are still laying preparations for the Fall, many schools have already sent kids back into the classroom.

Schools like Charter Day School in Leland are pioneering what this school year looks like in terms of COVID-19 safety protocols, but many parents reached out to WECT to share their concerns after several people within the school tested positive for the coronavirus.

The school has sent out several email notices about several COVID-19 cases, with parents saying they’ve been notified of 21 positive cases already. Just 11 days into the new school year, parents like Keysha Redd say their children are already back at home.

“It was really scary when I got that text and it said she can’t come back to school because she was exposed to COVID, I’m like freaking out,” said Redd.

Her daughter has yet to show any symptoms of the virus, but Redd was only notified about the possible exposure two days ago.

Before her 6th grade daughter was sent home to quarantine, the 11-year-old told her mother her class was half empty.

It’s a similar story for 3rd grade, too according to mom Kassie Cumbee, who also has a child at home in quarantine.

“We didn’t think it was gonna happen to us and once it did, I was kind of like oh ‘OK now it’s happening to everybody,’” said Cumbee.

According to families, this school year began without strict distancing procedures, temperature taking or a mask requirement, against the advice of the NC Safe Schools Toolkit.

“I just think they failed us all as far as taking all the protocols away,” said Redd. “I don’t know if they thought COVID was gone, I mean I would’ve never let my daughter go back if I would’ve known there was no hand sanitizer, no cleaning of the desks, it was just a mess to know within seven days of school, I had 12 text messages of possible cases.”

However, after notice of the outbreak at the school, parents were emailed about new safety protocols, including seating assignments that account for a minimum of three feet of distancing and temperature checks in the classroom went into effect Wednesday. Now masks must be work on the bus, but everywhere else, they’re still optional for students.

“I feel like it is a little too late at this point, i’m wondering if they need to do what they do with the flu and take a break, let the school air out and sanitize it,” said Cumbee. "

“I wish that they’d think about the children and let the politics go out of this, and do what they feel is right for Charter Day School,” said Redd.

WECT has reached out to Charter Day School for comment. We have yet to hear back on their response to the safety measures in place or an updated count on how many children are out on quarantine or have tested positive for the virus.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of woman killed in double homicide at home connected to TRU Colors Brewery blames...
Family remembers murder victim, blames TRU Colors CEO for her death
The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a shooting incident near downtown Wednesday...
No one hurt after shooting at Wilmington intersection Wednesday morning, police say
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the wake of a double...
Law enforcement, families ask for public’s help in solving New Hanover County double murder
Wilmington Police traffic unit is investigating a hit and run involving a pedestrian on Market...
Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by SUV on Market Street, Wilmington police say
Police lights.
Police find insufficient evidence to prosecute anyone in alleged assault at Wrightsville Beach

Latest News

Despite setbacks from the 2020 pandemic, CFCC's Wilson Center saw a profit for the fiscal year
“Nothing short of miraculous”: Wilson Center profits in 2020 despite shutdown from pandemic
The consent order requires removal of 80% of PFAS; testing of these systems shows they are...
Chemours makes progress reducing legacy PFAS loading into Cape Fear River
Hampstead man accused of illegally towing vehicles in Surf City
Brunswick County DA, Sheriff urge Navassa leaders to consider contract with Sheriff’s Office
District Attorney on Navassa PD: “The lights are on and no one is home”