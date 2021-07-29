Senior Connect
Pair charged with catalytic converter thefts in Brunswick County

Richard Allen Warwick II and Edna Jane Turner
Richard Allen Warwick II and Edna Jane Turner(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit have arrested a man and a woman in connection to the theft of catalytic converters.

Richard Allen Warwick, II, 32 of Supply and Edna Jane Turner, 37, of Shallotte, have each been charged with two counts of larceny of motor vehicle parts.

The incident occurred on July 19 when catalytic converters valued at over $6,000 were stolen from vehicles at Lunar Electric in Ocean Isle Beach.

Warwick and Turner were both taken into custody Wednesday, July 28, and booked into the Brunswick County Detention Facility where they remain under $12,500 secured bonds.

Detectives are still working diligently to identify and charge others that are involved in similar thefts across the county. Anyone with information should contact the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 253-2777.

In an apparent unrelated incident, a Chadbourn man was also charged with multiple catalytic converter thefts in Columbus County on Wednesday.

A catalytic converter is part of a vehicle’s emission control system and helps reduce air pollution. The devices typically contain rare metals such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium which can fetch a lot of money at scrap metal facilities.

