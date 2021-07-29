Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

“Nothing short of miraculous”: Wilson Center profits in 2020 despite shutdown from pandemic

Despite setbacks from the 2020 pandemic, CFCC's Wilson Center saw a profit for the fiscal year
Despite setbacks from the 2020 pandemic, CFCC's Wilson Center saw a profit for the fiscal year(wect)
By Frances Weller
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One of the areas hit hardest during the height of the 2020 pandemic was the entertainment industry. Concerts were cancelled, Broadway plays paused, and movie theaters shut down.

One of this area’s most popular entertainment venues was forced to close it doors in March of 2020. Cape Fear Community College’s Wilson Center was like every other entertainment venue across the country. A worldwide pandemic shut everything down.

Fast forward a year and surprisingly, the Wilson Center made a profit despite it all.

Yes, the end of the year — we ended the fiscal year $83,000 in the black which is nothing short of miraculous given the circumstances that we and the entire industry and entire world have been through,” says Shane Fernando, executive director of the Wilson Center.

Fernando says they were forced to be agile during the crisis. A budget typically in the millions dropped to hundreds of thousands of dollars. They were forced to bank on virtual performances and drive-in concerts. Employees were hit the hardest. The majority of the 190 employees at the Wilson Center lost their jobs.

“182 to be exact that we had to let go or not renew contracts,” Fernando says. “So, it was extremely difficult to have to do that but we are in the process of re-staffing and rebuilding the team so it feels really good.”

Fernando admits that while drive-in concerts and major donors kept the entertainment center afloat, it was a challenge.

“You know in many departments, the work was still there,” he says. “In terms of the rescheduling we had over 40,000 ticket holders that had to be taken care of and answer questions and provide services to and working with artists and agents to have their shows ready for the future. So, a lot was going on behind the scenes.”

The Wilson Center is staging a strong comeback in the fall with rescheduled concerts and new ones booked.

Wilmington’s new Riverfront Park and the city’s contract with Live Nation will bring in more concerts to the area, accommodating much larger crowds. The Riverfront Park venue can hold about 7,000 people. The Wilson Center seats 1600.

Fernando, though, does not see Live Nation and some of the big acts it will bring to town as competition.

“It’s great for the Wilson Center and its great for our region. Live Nation just shatters the ceiling for what we can provide or for what anyone in the community can provide ‘til they arrived, so they’ve expanded the pie and their work is truly stamping our region as an entertainment region for our state and for the south. So that is good news and we are thrilled to have them in the neighborhood.”

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of woman killed in double homicide at home connected to TRU Colors Brewery blames...
Family remembers murder victim, blames TRU Colors CEO for her death
The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a shooting incident near downtown Wednesday...
No one hurt after shooting at Wilmington intersection Wednesday morning, police say
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the wake of a double...
Law enforcement, families ask for public’s help in solving New Hanover County double murder
Wilmington Police traffic unit is investigating a hit and run involving a pedestrian on Market...
Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by SUV on Market Street, Wilmington police say
Police lights.
Police find insufficient evidence to prosecute anyone in alleged assault at Wrightsville Beach

Latest News

Charter Day School
Parents concerned after school sends out notice of COVID-19 cases at Brunswick Co. charter school
The consent order requires removal of 80% of PFAS; testing of these systems shows they are...
Chemours makes progress reducing legacy PFAS loading into Cape Fear River
Hampstead man accused of illegally towing vehicles in Surf City
Brunswick County DA, Sheriff urge Navassa leaders to consider contract with Sheriff’s Office
District Attorney on Navassa PD: “The lights are on and no one is home”