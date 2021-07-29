Senior Connect
News website owner convicted of trying to blackmail Jacksonville attorney

Gerald Jackson, Jr.
Gerald Jackson, Jr.(Onslow Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The owner of a local news website and Facebook page will spend the next 11 months in state prison for trying to blackmail an attorney.

Gerald Jackson, Jr., of Jacksonville, was found guilty on Tuesday of extortion after a jury trial in Onslow County.

Jackson operates “The North Carolina Beat”, and prosecutors say he tried to extort $4,500 from a Jacksonville attorney in exchange for not publishing alleged personal embarrassing information about him.

D.A. Ernie Lee said the attorney never paid the money and instead went to the sheriff’s office.

Judge Imelda Pate sentenced Jackson to serve between 11 months and 23 months in state prison.

This was not Jackson’s first run-in with the law.

In 2016 he was convicted of making 19 bomb threats to Onslow County schools, and between 2017 and 2019 four convictions for cyberstalking.

