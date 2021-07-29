New Hanover County Sheriff Ed McMahon elected President of the NC Sheriffs’ Association

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Sheriff Ed McMahon has been named President of the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association.

Sheriff McMahon was sworn in at the Sheriff’s Association’s 99th Annual Business conference. He was handed the presidential gavel from Sheriff David Mahoney of Transylvania County. Mahoney will serve as Chairman of the NC Sheriffs’ Association Executive Committee next year.

The last Sheriff from New Hanover County to serve in this capacity was Sheriff David Jones in 1944.

Sheriff Ed McMahon began his law enforcement career in 1988 with the Vermont State Police, where he rose to the rank of Senior Trooper. In 1991, he returned to Wilmington, where he joined the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

McMahon has worked in both the Patrol Division and the Detective Division, as a Deputy, Detective, Sergeant, Lieutenant, and Assistant Division Commander. In 2003, he was promoted to the rank of Captain, and assigned to head the Judicial Services Division.

In 2007, McMahon was promoted to Chief Deputy, serving in that position until 2009, when Sheriff Sid Causey retired.

McMahon was elected by the people of New Hanover County to serve as their Sheriff in 2010, 2014 and again in 2018.

In 2013, Sheriff Ed was appointed to the Seventh Congressional District Homeland Security Task Force and graduated Chief Executive Leadership Training at the Southern Police Institute.

