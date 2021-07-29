Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

New Hanover County Sheriff Ed McMahon elected President of the NC Sheriffs’ Association

By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Sheriff Ed McMahon has been named President of the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association.

Sheriff McMahon was sworn in at the Sheriff’s Association’s 99th Annual Business conference. He was handed the presidential gavel from Sheriff David Mahoney of Transylvania County. Mahoney will serve as Chairman of the NC Sheriffs’ Association Executive Committee next year.

The last Sheriff from New Hanover County to serve in this capacity was Sheriff David Jones in 1944.

Sheriff Ed McMahon began his law enforcement career in 1988 with the Vermont State Police, where he rose to the rank of Senior Trooper. In 1991, he returned to Wilmington, where he joined the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

McMahon has worked in both the Patrol Division and the Detective Division, as a Deputy, Detective, Sergeant, Lieutenant, and Assistant Division Commander. In 2003, he was promoted to the rank of Captain, and assigned to head the Judicial Services Division.

In 2007, McMahon was promoted to Chief Deputy, serving in that position until 2009, when Sheriff Sid Causey retired.

McMahon was elected by the people of New Hanover County to serve as their Sheriff in 2010, 2014 and again in 2018.

In 2013, Sheriff Ed was appointed to the Seventh Congressional District Homeland Security Task Force and graduated Chief Executive Leadership Training at the Southern Police Institute.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a shooting incident near downtown Wednesday...
No one hurt after shooting at Wilmington intersection Wednesday morning, police say
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the wake of a double...
Law enforcement, families ask for public’s help in solving New Hanover County double murder
Family of woman killed in double homicide at home connected to TRU Colors Brewery blames...
Family remembers murder victim, blames TRU Colors CEO for her death
CDC announces new mask guidance.
New CDC mask recommendations for vaccinated applies to Southeastern North Carolina counties
McCormick & Co. is recalling three seasonings.
3 McCormick seasonings recalled over possible salmonella

Latest News

Daniel Hayes is accused of stealing catalytic converters in multiple towns in Columbus County
Chadbourn man charged after catalytic converter thefts lead to manhunt
Crowds line up to see Widespread Panic at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
Cleanup scheduled at Riverfront Park Amphitheater after large amount of litter left from first concert
18-year-old man in critical condition after single-car wreck near Holden Beach
18-year-old man in critical condition after single-car wreck near Holden Beach
New Hanover County Sheriff Ed McMahon elected President of the NC Sheriffs’ Association