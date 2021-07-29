Senior Connect
Hampstead man accused of illegally towing vehicles in Surf City

By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - A Hampstead man is accused of running a fake tow truck service and illegally towing vehicles in Surf City, according to police officials.

Charles Dowd was taken into custody recently and charged with obtaining property by false pretense, extortion, and embezzlement.

According to a news release, Surf City police were alerted on July 24 about a “suspicious” encounter with a tow truck operator in the 1700 block of N. New River Drive.

“Upon the initial investigation, it was discovered that the tow truck operator was Charles Dowd and that he was driving a red tow truck,” according to the release.

Dowd allegedly hooked up parked vehicles and demanded a $200 drop fee. He was also using a mobile app to receive payments and listed his company as “JAM Services,” the release stated.

The Surf City Police Department is asking anyone in the public who had a similar encounter with Dowd, to contact the police department at 910-328-7711.

