Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Gov. Cooper, state health officials to give Covid-19 update amid surge in cases and hospitalizations

(UNC-TV)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper and the state’s coronavirus task force will hold a media briefing Thursday afternoon to provide an update on Covid-19.

The briefing is expected to begin at approximately 3 p.m. and can be viewed inside this story or streaming live on WECT’s Facebook page.

Today’s update comes as virus-related cases and hospitalizations have skyrocketed in recent weeks amid the spread of the highly contagious delta variant.

On Wednesday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,633 newly-confirmed cases statewide — the most since early February. Hospitalizations have nearly tripled since the beginning of July with 1,091 reported yesterday — the most since May 7.

The NCDHHS recently said that over 94 percent of the cases are in people who were not fully vaccinated.

Gov. Cooper will also likely address masking policies after the Center for Disease Control and Prevention released updated mask guidance on Tuesday, recommending people wear masks in kindergarten through 12th-grade schools.

“The CDC recommends that everyone in K-12 schools wear a mask indoors, including teachers, staff, students and visitors, regardless of vaccination status,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky in a briefing on Tuesday. “Children should return to full-time, in-person learning in the fall with proper prevention strategies in place.”

The updated guidelines from the CDC also called for masks for other indoor areas in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging.

Last week, Cooper and state health leaders unveiled updated guidance for mask-wearing at schools that does away with the mandate and, instead, strongly recommended that districts require masks for students and staff in K-8 schools regardless of vaccination status.

For high schools, the updated guidance calls for students and staff who are unvaccinated to wear masks.

The updated guidance from the state was set to go into effect at 5p.m. Friday.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a shooting incident near downtown Wednesday...
No one hurt after shooting at Wilmington intersection Wednesday morning, police say
Family of woman killed in double homicide at home connected to TRU Colors Brewery blames...
Family remembers murder victim, blames TRU Colors CEO for her death
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the wake of a double...
Law enforcement, families ask for public’s help in solving New Hanover County double murder
Police lights.
Police find insufficient evidence to prosecute anyone in alleged assault at Wrightsville Beach
CDC announces new mask guidance.
New CDC mask recommendations for vaccinated applies to Southeastern North Carolina counties

Latest News

50-year-old man medevaced from boat off Carolina Beach coast
Wilmington Police traffic unit is investigating a hit and run involving a pedestrian on Market...
Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by SUV on Market Street, Wilmington police say
Public Schools of Robeson County said Marqueise Coleman was a standout student-athlete at St....
‘Standout student-athlete’ shot, killed in Robeson County, officials say
Gerald Jackson, Jr.
News website owner convicted of trying to blackmail Jacksonville attorney