Gov. Cooper, state health officials to give Covid-19 update amid surge in cases and hospitalizations

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper and the state’s coronavirus task force will hold a media briefing Thursday afternoon to provide an update on Covid-19.

The briefing is expected to begin at approximately 3 p.m. and can be viewed inside this story or streaming live on WECT’s Facebook page.

Today’s update comes as virus-related cases and hospitalizations have skyrocketed in recent weeks amid the spread of the highly contagious delta variant.

On Wednesday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,633 newly-confirmed cases statewide — the most since early February. Hospitalizations have nearly tripled since the beginning of July with 1,091 reported yesterday — the most since May 7.

The NCDHHS recently said that over 94 percent of the cases are in people who were not fully vaccinated.

Gov. Cooper will also likely address masking policies after the Center for Disease Control and Prevention released updated mask guidance on Tuesday, recommending people wear masks in kindergarten through 12th-grade schools.

“The CDC recommends that everyone in K-12 schools wear a mask indoors, including teachers, staff, students and visitors, regardless of vaccination status,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky in a briefing on Tuesday. “Children should return to full-time, in-person learning in the fall with proper prevention strategies in place.”

The updated guidelines from the CDC also called for masks for other indoor areas in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging.

Last week, Cooper and state health leaders unveiled updated guidance for mask-wearing at schools that does away with the mandate and, instead, strongly recommended that districts require masks for students and staff in K-8 schools regardless of vaccination status.

For high schools, the updated guidance calls for students and staff who are unvaccinated to wear masks.

The updated guidance from the state was set to go into effect at 5p.m. Friday.

