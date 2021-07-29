Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: some of the highest heat indices of the year expected Friday

By Gabe Ross
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Under hot sun and amid humid south breezes, temperatures and heat index values are set to soar across the Cape Fear Region Thursday. Expect afternoon highs in the lower and middle 90s to feel more like 100 and locally 105 to 110 around marshes and cornfields. Please drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks, check on neighbors, and make sure pets have a fresh, cool water dish!

Surf conditions: Expect one to three-foot breakers, a moderate risk of rip currents, and water temperatures mainly in the lower 80s Thursday.

Tropical outlook: New storm development remains unlikely in the Atlantic Basin, including the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea through Friday.

The chance for a cooling and drenching storm is a low 10% Thursday and a slightly more generous 20-30% on what will be another sweltering day Friday. Your First Alert Forecast reflects higher rain odds along a sluggish front in the early days of August. Catch details in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg. Or, extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App!

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a shooting incident near downtown Wednesday...
No one hurt after shooting at Wilmington intersection Wednesday morning, police say
Family of woman killed in double homicide at home connected to TRU Colors Brewery blames...
Family remembers murder victim, blames TRU Colors CEO for her death
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the wake of a double...
Law enforcement, families ask for public’s help in solving New Hanover County double murder
Police lights.
Police find insufficient evidence to prosecute anyone in alleged assault at Wrightsville Beach
CDC announces new mask guidance.
New CDC mask recommendations for vaccinated applies to Southeastern North Carolina counties

Latest News

Your First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Forecast: tough heat index values
Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. morning, July 29, 2021...
Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. morning, July 29, 2021
Your First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Forecast: heat indices push 105+ as heat wave takes over...
Isolated storms this evening.
Your First Alert Forecast for Wed. evening Jul. 28, 2021