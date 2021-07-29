First Alert Forecast: some of the highest heat indices of the year expected Friday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Under hot sun and amid humid south breezes, temperatures and heat index values are set to soar across the Cape Fear Region Thursday. Expect afternoon highs in the lower and middle 90s to feel more like 100 and locally 105 to 110 around marshes and cornfields. Please drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks, check on neighbors, and make sure pets have a fresh, cool water dish!

Surf conditions: Expect one to three-foot breakers, a moderate risk of rip currents, and water temperatures mainly in the lower 80s Thursday.

Tropical outlook: New storm development remains unlikely in the Atlantic Basin, including the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea through Friday.

The chance for a cooling and drenching storm is a low 10% Thursday and a slightly more generous 20-30% on what will be another sweltering day Friday. Your First Alert Forecast reflects higher rain odds along a sluggish front in the early days of August. Catch details in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg. Or, extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App!

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.