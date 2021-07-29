Senior Connect
Cleanup scheduled at Riverfront Park Amphitheater after large amount of litter left from first concert

Crowds line up to see Widespread Panic at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
Crowds line up to see Widespread Panic at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear River Watch has partnered with Live Nation for a cleanup at Riverfront Park Amphitheater Cleanup this weekend.

This Sunday, August 1, from 8:45 to 11 a.m., the public is invited to help clean up litter that will be left from this weekend’s Grizmas concert at the concert venue in downtown Wilmington. You can click here to register.

Cape Fear River Watch said in a Facebook post that it will provide pickers, gloves, safety vests, and bags. They remind individuals to dress appropriately and bring water.

The local environmental organization says that concert-goers at the recent Widespread Panic performance left litter throughout the park’s surrounding area.

“After the Widespread Panic show there was litter throughout the nearby city blocks, and we anticipate the same after Grizmas,” the post said. “We will be targeting those streets and storm drains. As well, for months there has been litter along the banks of the river and in the marsh grasses underneath the boardwalk. We are hoping that it will be logistically feasible to safely remove as much of that as possible on Sunday.”

GRiZ, a popular DJ, will perform at Riverfront Park Amphitheater this Friday and Saturday,

Cape Fear River Watch said they have spoken with the Sustainability Director at Live Nation, who said the company is taking steps to prevent large-scale littering in the future.

The exact address for the park and cleanup is 10 Cowan Street in Wilmington.

For more information, click here.

