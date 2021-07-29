Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Chemours makes progress reducing legacy PFAS loading into Cape Fear River

The consent order requires removal of 80% of PFAS; testing of these systems shows they are...
The consent order requires removal of 80% of PFAS; testing of these systems shows they are exceeding these requirements(Source: The Chemours Company)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Chemours Company (Chemours) recently achieved two additional milestones at its Fayetteville Works site that will reduce the loading of legacy PFAS into the Cape Fear River.

Construction of a complex system designed to capture, remove, and treat a minimum of 99% of PFAS from stormwater near two of the site’s manufacturing units was completed in June. This meets consent order requirements.

Also in June, construction wrapped up for the last four treatment systems along the Cape Fear River that remove PFAS from groundwater that naturally seeps into the river before it completes its natural course toward the river.

The consent order requires removal of 80% of PFAS; testing of these systems shows they are exceeding these requirements.

Chemours, in collaboration with the NCDEQ, is now focusing its efforts on the design and construction of an underground barrier wall that will extend more than a mile along the Cape Fear River at a depth of more than 70 feet to prevent groundwater and legacy PFAS from reaching the river.

This proposed groundwater remedy will include interceptor wells to capture groundwater and a pumping system to pump it to a newly constructed water treatment facility that would remove PFAS before the water is discharged.

“We take seriously our obligation to manufacture our products responsibly, and fulfilling our commitments toward the reduction of PFAS allows us to continue delivering quality products that the U.S. and the rest of the world depend on,” said Fayetteville Works Plant Manager Dawn Hughes.

Actions by Chemours have already reduced GenX discharges and emissions by 97%.

Local water treatment facilities have also been putting measures into place to improve the quality of drinking water in the Cape Fear region.

Water treatment plant upgrades taking shape years after GenX discovery

These additional measures by Chemours will further reduce contamination of the Cape Fear River from legacy discharges.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of woman killed in double homicide at home connected to TRU Colors Brewery blames...
Family remembers murder victim, blames TRU Colors CEO for her death
The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a shooting incident near downtown Wednesday...
No one hurt after shooting at Wilmington intersection Wednesday morning, police say
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the wake of a double...
Law enforcement, families ask for public’s help in solving New Hanover County double murder
Wilmington Police traffic unit is investigating a hit and run involving a pedestrian on Market...
Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by SUV on Market Street, Wilmington police say
Police lights.
Police find insufficient evidence to prosecute anyone in alleged assault at Wrightsville Beach

Latest News

Hampstead man accused of illegally towing vehicles in Surf City
Brunswick County DA, Sheriff urge Navassa leaders to consider contract with Sheriff’s Office
District Attorney on Navassa PD: “The lights are on and no one is home”
Columbus County Board of Education
Board: Masks to be optional for Columbus County Schools students except on school buses
John Kantz
Man charged, accused of putting ‘I ❤️ Being White’ stickers on cars at N.C. Mexican restaurants