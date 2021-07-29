Chemours makes progress reducing legacy PFAS loading into Cape Fear River

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Chemours Company (Chemours) recently achieved two additional milestones at its Fayetteville Works site that will reduce the loading of legacy PFAS into the Cape Fear River.

Construction of a complex system designed to capture, remove, and treat a minimum of 99% of PFAS from stormwater near two of the site’s manufacturing units was completed in June. This meets consent order requirements.

Also in June, construction wrapped up for the last four treatment systems along the Cape Fear River that remove PFAS from groundwater that naturally seeps into the river before it completes its natural course toward the river.

The consent order requires removal of 80% of PFAS; testing of these systems shows they are exceeding these requirements.

Chemours, in collaboration with the NCDEQ, is now focusing its efforts on the design and construction of an underground barrier wall that will extend more than a mile along the Cape Fear River at a depth of more than 70 feet to prevent groundwater and legacy PFAS from reaching the river.

This proposed groundwater remedy will include interceptor wells to capture groundwater and a pumping system to pump it to a newly constructed water treatment facility that would remove PFAS before the water is discharged.

“We take seriously our obligation to manufacture our products responsibly, and fulfilling our commitments toward the reduction of PFAS allows us to continue delivering quality products that the U.S. and the rest of the world depend on,” said Fayetteville Works Plant Manager Dawn Hughes.

Actions by Chemours have already reduced GenX discharges and emissions by 97%.

Local water treatment facilities have also been putting measures into place to improve the quality of drinking water in the Cape Fear region.

These additional measures by Chemours will further reduce contamination of the Cape Fear River from legacy discharges.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.