Camp Lejeune requiring masks for everyone indoors

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - Camp Lejeune is going back to requiring masks for everyone inside, whether they are vaccinated or not.

The Marine base cites new Department of Defense guidance that came out Wednesday.

The DOD says all installations in substantial or high-risk areas must wear masks indoors.

Camp Lejeune says that will begin at 8:00 a.m. Monday.

“In areas of substantial or high community transmission, DOD requires all service members, federal employees, onsite contractor employees and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask in an indoor setting in installations and other facilities owned, leased or otherwise controlled by DOD.”

