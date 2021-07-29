Camp Lejeune requiring masks for everyone indoors
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - Camp Lejeune is going back to requiring masks for everyone inside, whether they are vaccinated or not.
The Marine base cites new Department of Defense guidance that came out Wednesday.
The DOD says all installations in substantial or high-risk areas must wear masks indoors.
Camp Lejeune says that will begin at 8:00 a.m. Monday.
