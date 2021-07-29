Board: Masks to be optional for Columbus County Schools students except on school buses

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Masks will be optional for Columbus County Schools students except when they are on school buses, the Columbus County Board of Education decided Thursday.

The board also made the following decisions on COVID-19 protocols during Thursday’s meeting:

Maintaining a minimum distance of three feet as much as possible

Following the same sanitation protocols as last year

Opting into state COVID testing program

Partnering with health department to offer vaccine clinics at high schools

Following StrongSchoolsNC Public Health toolkit requirements as of now.

The board said it will adjust its protocols to follow any changes made in Gov. Roy Cooper’s Executive Orders. Cooper is scheduled to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon.

