Board: Masks to be optional for Columbus County Schools students except on school buses

Columbus County Board of Education
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Masks will be optional for Columbus County Schools students except when they are on school buses, the Columbus County Board of Education decided Thursday.

The board also made the following decisions on COVID-19 protocols during Thursday’s meeting:

  • Maintaining a minimum distance of three feet as much as possible
  • Following the same sanitation protocols as last year
  • Opting into state COVID testing program
  • Partnering with health department to offer vaccine clinics at high schools
  • Following StrongSchoolsNC Public Health toolkit requirements as of now.

The board said it will adjust its protocols to follow any changes made in Gov. Roy Cooper’s Executive Orders. Cooper is scheduled to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon.

