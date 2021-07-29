Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Big 12 accuses ESPN of trying to ‘destabilize’ conference

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby speaks during NCAA college football Big 12 media days...
Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby speaks during NCAA college football Big 12 media days Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)(LM Otero | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby accused ESPN of encouraging other conferences to pick apart the league so Texas and Oklahoma can move to the Southeastern Conference more quickly and without paying a massive buyout.

“I have absolute certainty that they (ESPN) have been involved in manipulating other conferences to go after our members,” Big 12 Commissioner Bowlsby told The Associated Press on Wednesday after sending a cease-and-desist letter to the network.

The letter addressed to ESPN executive Burke Magnus, President of Programming and Content, said the Big 12 had become aware the network had taken actions “to not only harm the Big 12 Conference but to result in financial benefits for ESPN.”

ESPN, which owns the SEC Network, signed a $3 billion deal with the SEC last year that will give the network the broadcast rights to all the conference’s football games starting in 2024.

The network also has a contract with the Big 12, though it shares those rights with Fox. Those deals expire in 2025.

In the letter, Bowlsby said that ESPN has “actively engaged in discussions with at least one other conference regarding that conference inducing additional Members of the Big 12 Conference to leave the Big 12 Conference.”

Bowlsby declined to name the conference in an interview with AP, but a person with knowledge of the situation said the commissioner was referring to the American Athletic Conference. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Big 12 didn’t authorize the release of that information.

The American agreed to a 12-year, $1 billion deal in 2019 with ESPN.

“The claims in the letter have no merit,” ESPN said in a statement.

Texas and Oklahoma informed the Big 12 this week they would not be renewing an agreement that binds them to the league and its eight other members until 2025. The grant of media rights runs concurrently with the Big 12′s billion-dollar television contracts with ESPN and Fox.

On Tuesday, Texas and Oklahoma submitted a request to the SEC to join that league in 2025. To join the conference earlier than that could cost the schools tens of millions of dollars — unless the Big 12 were to fall apart because some of the other members left as well.

“ESPN is incentivizing other conferences to destabilize the Big 12,” Bowlsby added.

In addition to the SEC and AAC, ESPN owns the rights to all Atlantic Coast Conference athletics and shares the rights to the Big Ten and Pac-12 with Fox.

Bowlsby told AP that Texas and Oklahoma have been working on a move to the SEC for months, doing so while taking part in Big 12 strategy meetings where proprietary information was shared.

Bowlsby said he suspects ESPN was involved behind the scenes when Texas and Oklahoma were in discussions with the SEC, but he has no proof of that.

“This whole thing has been a complete articulation of deception,” he said.

SEC university presidents and chancellors are scheduled to meet tomorrow, but it is unclear if they will vote on extending invitations to conference to Oklahoma and Texas. Eleven of the 14 members would need to vote in favor of inviting a new member, and it appears that won’t be a problem.

Texas A&M officials had voiced their displeasure last week with the possibility of rival Texas joining the SEC, but A&M’s board of regents on Wednesday directed University President Katherine Banks to vote in favor of the Longhorns and Sooners coming aboard.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://APpodcasts.com

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of woman killed in double homicide at home connected to TRU Colors Brewery blames...
Family remembers murder victim, blames TRU Colors CEO for her death
The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a shooting incident near downtown Wednesday...
No one hurt after shooting at Wilmington intersection Wednesday morning, police say
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the wake of a double...
Law enforcement, families ask for public’s help in solving New Hanover County double murder
Wilmington Police traffic unit is investigating a hit and run involving a pedestrian on Market...
Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by SUV on Market Street, Wilmington police say
Police lights.
Police find insufficient evidence to prosecute anyone in alleged assault at Wrightsville Beach

Latest News

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2019, file photo, Oklahoma, right, runs a play against Texas in the...
SEC invites Oklahoma and Texas to join league - in 2025
FILE - In this July 12, 2020, file photo, smoke rises from the USS Bonhomme Richard in San...
Navy charges sailor with setting fire that destroyed warship
Charter Day School
Parents concerned after school sends out notice of COVID-19 cases at Brunswick Co. charter school
FILE - The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington.
Congress poised to pass Capitol security money, Afghan aid
FILE - In this May 16, 2006 file photo, Cardinal Theodore McCarrick pauses during a press...
Ex-Cardinal McCarrick charged with sexually assaulting teen