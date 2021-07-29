Senior Connect
Biden to allow eviction moratorium to expire Saturday

President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in...
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BOSTON (AP) — The Biden administration will allow a nationwide ban on evictions to expire Saturday, arguing that its hands are tied after the Supreme Court ruled it could only be extended until the end of the month.

In a statement Thursday, the White House said President Joe Biden would have liked to have extended the federal eviction moratorium due to spread of the delta variant. Biden called on “Congress to extend the eviction moratorium to protect such vulnerable renters and their families without delay.”

The moratorium was put in place put in place last September by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

By the end of March, 6.4 million American households were behind on their rent, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. As of July 5, roughly 3.6 million people in the U.S. said they faced eviction in the next two months, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey.

