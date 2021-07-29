Senior Connect
50-year-old man medevaced from boat off Carolina Beach coast

By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Coast Guard says it medevaced a man from a boat nearly 26 miles off the Carolina Beach coast on Wednesday.

According to a news release, Coast Guard officials received a notice via VHF channel 16 that a 50-year-old man aboard the 18-foot vessel was displaying symptoms of a possible stroke.

“The Sector North Carolina command center dispatched a 45-foot Response Boat – Medium boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Wrightsville Beach to the scene,” the news release stated.

The boatcrew transferred the patient to awaiting emergency medical services at Station Wrightsville Beach, which then transferred him to the New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

“Without the proper use of channel 16 we would not have been able to launch the RB-M from the station and assist the mariner in distress,” said Petty Officer 1st Class David Krahn, a watchstander in the Sector North Carolina command center. “We encourage boaters to use channel 16 as a way to contact the Coast Guard in times of distress.”

