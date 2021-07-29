Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

4-year-old dies from accidental asphyxiation, found in small toy chest

4-year-old Kache Wallis died from accidental asphyxiation.
4-year-old Kache Wallis died from accidental asphyxiation.(Hurricane Police Department / Facebook)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HURRICANE, Utah (Gray News) – A 4-year-old boy was found dead in his home after his grandmother had reported him missing.

The Utah Medical Examiner’s Office says Kache Wallis died from positional asphyxiation and was ruled an accident.

According to the Hurricane Police Department, Kache was put to bed July 24 but was not found in his bed the next morning when his grandmother checked on him.

Family and friends searched the home but couldn’t find the little boy, so they called police.

Officers couldn’t find Kache inside either and made search efforts outside with the help of the community and various other agencies.

During the course of the search and investigation, authorities decided to look inside the home again.

Detectives found Kache tucked inside a small toy chest in his bedroom.

Officials do not believe foul play was involved and say the death was accidental.

“Our sincerest condolences are sent to Kache and his family,” the police department wrote in a statement.

UPDATED PRESS RELEASE - 4 Year old child Accidental Death

Posted by Hurricane City Police Department on Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a shooting incident near downtown Wednesday...
No one hurt after shooting at Wilmington intersection Wednesday morning, police say
Family of woman killed in double homicide at home connected to TRU Colors Brewery blames...
Family remembers murder victim, blames TRU Colors CEO for her death
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the wake of a double...
Law enforcement, families ask for public’s help in solving New Hanover County double murder
Police lights.
Police find insufficient evidence to prosecute anyone in alleged assault at Wrightsville Beach
CDC announces new mask guidance.
New CDC mask recommendations for vaccinated applies to Southeastern North Carolina counties

Latest News

New data from Pfizer shows a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine can "strongly" boost protection...
Booster shot hikes protection, Pfizer says
President Joe Biden will allow the eviction moratorium to expire but called on Congress to...
Biden to allow eviction moratorium to expire Saturday
50-year-old man medevaced from boat off Carolina Beach coast
FILE - In this May 16, 2006 file photo former Washington Archbishop, Cardinal Theodore...
Ex-Cardinal McCarrick charged with sexually assaulting teen