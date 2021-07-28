WMPO votes against exploring proposal to replace Cape Fear Memorial Bridge with toll bridge

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (WMPO) voted Wednesday against advancing an unsolicited proposal to replace the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge with a new toll bridge.

Mayor Bill Saffo issued a statement on the vote:

“I am pleased with the outcome of today’s vote in which the WMPO board rejected the proposal to replace the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge with a toll bridge. I look forward to working with our state and regional partners to find a responsible solution to replacing this iconic bridge that does not involve double taxing Wilmington residents.”

This vote Wednesday evening was a critical step. With the WMPO deciding not to move forward with exploring the proposal, it is essentially dead in the water.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The plan drew criticism from both residents and elected officials for the possible impacts it could have on drivers, traffic, and other unforeseen consequences. The NCDOT has said it would not move forward with the proposal if the WMPO did not ask them to do so.

The Cape Fear Memorial Bridge is about 50 years old and, according to the NCDOT, needs to be replaced. However, due to the current economic situation of the organization, staff has said it is unlikely that the bridge will be funded in the next 10 years.

The WMPO board is made up of county commissioners from New Hanover, Brunswick, and Pender counties as well as Wilmington City Council members and representatives from each municipality in New Hanover County, the Town of Leland, the Town of Bellville, and the Town of Navassa.

Some WMPO members and elected officials were staunchly opposed to the proposal, while others saw the vote to move forward with the exploration of the toll bridge as a risk-free endeavor.

One of the sticking points for those against the toll bridge has been the secretive nature of the proposal. The company that submitted it has not been named and the possible toll prices were not announced.

Members of the WMPO voting on the proposal include:

David Piepmeyer, Pender County

Brenda Bozeman, Town of Leland

Charlie Rivenbark, City of Wilmington

Deb Hays, Cape Fear Public Transportation Authority

Mike Allen, Town of Belville

John Ellen, Town of Kure Beach

Jonathan Barfield, Jr., New Hanover County

Frank Williams, Brunswick County

Eulis Willis, Town of Navassa

Hank Miller, Town of Wrightsville Beach

LeAnn Pierce, Town of Carolina Beach

Landon Zimmer, NC Board of Transportation

Neil Anderson, City of Wilmington

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.