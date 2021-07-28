Senior Connect
Wilmington police investigating shooting incident near downtown

The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a shooting incident near downtown Wednesday...
The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a shooting incident near downtown Wednesday morning.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a shooting incident near downtown Wednesday morning.

The shooting reportedly occurred around 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Grace Street.

A police officer at the scene says two cars began shooting at one another. It’s unclear if anyone was hit or if any property was struck by the gunfire.

Multiple evidence markers can be seen on the roadway.

The intersection is currently blocked off while the WPD investigates.

This is a developing story and will we update this report when we learn additional information.

Multiple evidence markers can be seen on the roadway.
Multiple evidence markers can be seen on the roadway.(WECT)

