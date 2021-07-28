Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

State COVID-19 daily case count surges to highest point since February

(WBTV | WBTV)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - COVID-19 cases have surged to a new recent high with over 2,600 cases being logged in the last day.

NCDHHS said there were 2,633 new cases reported Wednesday.

North Carolina hasn’t seen this many daily cases logged since February 27th of this year when we had 2,636.

Hospitalizations also rose for the 18th day in a row with 1,091 people receiving care.

There have been 13,606 deaths since the start of the pandemic in North Carolina.

The state is continuing to urge anyone that hasn’t gotten the COVID-19 vaccine to do so as new cases are overwhelmingly among those who haven’t been inoculated.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed and a third seriously injured in a shooting on Providence Road in New...
‘There’s a lot of blood’: 911 call reveals more details of double homicide at New Hanover County home
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the wake of a double...
Law enforcement, families ask for public’s help in solving New Hanover County double murder
The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a shooting incident near downtown Wednesday...
No one hurt after shooting at Wilmington intersection Wednesday morning, police say
Suspect in hit and run on Covil Avenue in Wilmington
UPDATE: Wilmington police identify suspect in hit-and-run case
Eric Andrew Cinotti
Leland man charged with operating vehicle with a blue light

Latest News

The decisions come amid rising coronavirus case numbers across all 50 states, including North...
Whiteville City Schools decides COVID-19 protocols for upcoming school year, Columbus County school board to meet
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
COVID-19 new cases exceed 2,000 in North Carolina for first time since April
New CDC mask recommendations for vaccinated applies to Southeastern North Carolina counties
New CDC mask recommendations for vaccinated applies to Southeastern North Carolina counties
Under the CDC's updated guidance, even vaccinated people in counties facing high or substantial...
Division over updated mask guidance