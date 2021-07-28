Senior Connect
Police find insufficient evidence to prosecute anyone in alleged assault at Wrightsville Beach

Police lights.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - After an investigation into an alleged assault between two groups of two people at Wrightsville Beach in the early hours of July 14, 2021, it was concluded that there was insufficient evidence to support a prosecution of any party.

After viral post, Wrightsville Beach Police Dept. issues response about alleged assault as investigation continues

The investigation was assigned to the agency’s senior investigator and the District Attorney’s office was consulted.

Despite there being injuries consistent with the complaint of a physical confrontation from both groups, investigating officers could not establish probable cause to arrest or prosecute anyone.

No video surveillance was available because the altercation took place in an area that was not covered and no third party witnesses presented themselves.

The investigator and members of the DA’s team concluded a critical case review on July 26 and the following statement was issued by District Attorney Ben David:

My senior prosecutors and I, who have reviewed this case, endorse the conclusions contained in the letter.

The WBPD expressed grattitude for the support and assistance from the DA.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

