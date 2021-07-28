Senior Connect
Pender County murder trial is now underway

The murder trial for a man accused of shooting and killing another man in Pender County in 2019...
The murder trial for a man accused of shooting and killing another man in Pender County in 2019 is now underway, according to the District Attorney’s Office.(Pender County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The murder trial for a man accused of shooting and killing another man in Pender County in 2019 is now underway, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

A spokesperson for the District Attorney’s Office says opening statements began Wednesday morning in the murder trail of Jamie Coleman who is accused of fatally shooting Dakota Ontaria Moore Jr. The trial is expected to last into next week, the spokesperson added.

At one point, prosecutors were considering the death penalty for Coleman but that has since been dropped, the spokesperson said

On April 21, 2019, someone called 911 around 12:30 a.m. to report shots fired and two injuries on Halfway Branch School Road in Ivanhoe. When deputies responded, they found two people dead.

The sheriff’s office identified the individuals as Marcus Lamont Coleman, 36, of Castle Hayne, and Dakota Ontaria Moore Jr., 30, of Harrells.

A week later, Coleman surrendered to the Pender County Sheriff’s Office and was charged with first-degree murder in connection with Moore’s death. A second suspect, Eric Jamel Pigford, is also facing a first-degree murder charge in Moore’s death.

Law enforcement has released few details surrounding the shooting, but did say no one will be charged in connection with Marcus Coleman’s death.

District Attorney Ben David, following Jamie Coleman’s initial court appearance on the murder charge in 2019, did add that Marcus and Jamie Coleman are both brothers, and Jamie Coleman and Pigford are first cousins.

Pigford’s next court appearance on the murder charge will be Aug. 13, online court records indicate.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

