NHC Sheriff's Office, DA to hold media briefing to address weekend double homicide

Two people were killed and a third seriously injured in a shooting on Providence Road in New Hanover County early Saturday morning.
Two people were killed and a third seriously injured in a shooting on Providence Road in New Hanover County early Saturday morning.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, along with District Attorney Ben David, will hold a media briefing Wednesday afternoon to discuss the double homicide on Providence Road over the weekend.

The press briefing will be held at the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 2 p.m. WECT will have a livestream of the press conference in this story and it will be streamed live on our Facebook page.

The sheriff’s office says the shooting happened early Saturday morning at a home on Providence Road in the Providence community off Middle Sound Loop Road. Deputies were dispatched at 5:40 a.m.

Koredreese Robert Tyson, 29, and Bri-yanna Emily Williams, 21, were killed in the shooting. A third person, a female whose name has not been released by the sheriff’s office, was also shot and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Property records indicate the home is owned by George Taylor III, the chief operating officer of TRU Colors Brewing Company, a brewery that says it employs active gang members in an effort to reduce gun violence through economic opportunity.

No arrests have been made yet in the shooting and no other information has been released by the sheriff’s office.

