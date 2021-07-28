Senior Connect
Man arrested after allegedly pulling gun on Wilmington police officer

Edwin Leroy Vaughan
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man was arrested after he allegedly pulled a gun on a Wilmington police officer Wednesday morning.

A news release states that an officer encountered the suspect, identified as 66-year-old Edwin Leroy Vaughan, who was standing in a median along Randall Parkway.

During the encounter, Vaughan reportedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at the officer.

“The officer chased after the suspect until they both entered the Rooms to Go parking lot on South College Road,” according to the release.

After talking to Vaughan, the incident was “deescalated safely” and he was taken into custody.

Vaughan is charged with five counts of assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm.

He was given a $100,000 bond.

