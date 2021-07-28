Senior Connect
Leland police explain charges against alleged officer impersonator

Eric Andrew Cinotti
Eric Andrew Cinotti(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By Kassie Simmons
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Police Department addressed questions Wednesday after a man accused of pretending to be a police officer appeared to not face impersonation charges.

Lt. Dallas Warren says Eric Cinotti is charged with impersonating a police officer, even though his arrest warrant says he’s charged with one count of operating a vehicle with a blue light.

“The language on the arrest warrant discusses operating a vehicle with blue light. That is an element of the crime impersonation of a law enforcement officer,” said Warren. “By operating a vehicle with a blue light running, that element is what made the crime a felony.”

RELATED: Leland man charged with operating vehicle with a blue light.

Cinotti’s mannerisms, speech and how he was portraying himself on the scene tipped officers off about his illegitimacy last week. He allegedly approached officers responding to an assist-EMS call, claiming to be a police officer with the town of Navassa. Lt. Warren says all officers on scene were immediately concerned that he was not a “certified law enforcement officer with the state of North Carolina.”

After officers made the arrest two days after the encounter, Lt. Warren says he’s glad they were able to notice the issue and put a stop to it as fast as possible. Anyone who has interacted with Cinotti in the last week is asked to call Leland Police 910-371-1100.

The Leland Police Department assures residents that all of the town’s police officers are certified and legitimate. They wear official uniforms with clearly displayed badges and carry an ID card at all times.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

