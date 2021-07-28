First look at FOX’s Wilmington-filmed show ‘Our Kind of People’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A new FOX drama series released its first sneak peek at the show.

“Our Kind of People” is from writer/executive producer Karin Gist (“Star”, “Mixed-ish”, “Grey’s Anatomy”) and executive producer Lee Daniels (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”, “Empire”, “Star”). It is inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham’s book “Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class.”

The book and series are based in Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard, where rich and powerful black elite have come to play for over 50 years, according to a press release from FOX.

The show has filmed scenes at Cape Fear Country Club, the Brooklyn Arts Center, Wrightsville Beach and other various locations throughout the Cape Fear region.

The preview gives us our first look at Yaya DeCosta (“Chicago Med”, “Chicago Fire” “Chicago P.D.”) as Angela Vaughn.

The series was picked up for the 2021-22 season.

“‘Our Kind of People’ is a soapy, thrilling exploration of race and class in America and an unapologetic celebration of black resilience and achievement – all daringly told by a team we’ve been eager to get back in business with,” said Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment, for FOX Entertainment in the release. “There are no better storytellers than Karin Gist and Lee Daniels to bring Lawrence Otis Graham’s seminal work to life.”

It stars Lance Gross (“House of Pain”, “Hawaii Five-O”) and Morris Chestnut (“The Resident”, “Rosewood”, “Nurse Jackie”)/

