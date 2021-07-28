Senior Connect
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: taxing heat wave

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 4:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Please drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks, and check on neighbors as a sweltering high pressure cell broils the Cape Fear Region over the next three days.

Wednesday: 50% odds for a drenching shower or electric storm, high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90, afternoon heat index values mainly in the 96 to 106 range.

Thursday: 10% odds for a drenching shower or electric storm, high temperatures in the lower and middle 90s, heat index values peaking in the 100 to 110 range.

Friday: 30% odds for a drenching shower or electric storm, high temperatures in the middle and upper 90s, heat index values peaking in the 102 to 112 range.

Wednesday surf: Expect one to three-foot breakers, a moderate risk of rip currents, and water temperatures mainly in the lower 80s.

Wednesday tropics: New storm development remains unlikely in the Atlantic Basin, including the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea.

Your First Alert seven-day planning forecast comfortably houses the weekend and you can catch it right here.

Or, extend your outlook deeper into August with a ten-day forecast for any spot you like with your WECT Weather App!

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

