First Alert Forecast: taxing heat wave

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Please drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks, and check on neighbors as a sweltering high pressure cell broils the Cape Fear Region over the next three days.

Wednesday: 50% odds for a drenching shower or electric storm, high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90, afternoon heat index values mainly in the 96 to 106 range.

Thursday: 10% odds for a drenching shower or electric storm, high temperatures in the lower and middle 90s, heat index values peaking in the 100 to 110 range.

Friday: 30% odds for a drenching shower or electric storm, high temperatures in the middle and upper 90s, heat index values peaking in the 102 to 112 range.

Wednesday surf: Expect one to three-foot breakers, a moderate risk of rip currents, and water temperatures mainly in the lower 80s.

Wednesday tropics: New storm development remains unlikely in the Atlantic Basin, including the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea.

