First Alert Forecast: heat indices push 105+ as heat wave takes over...

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this hump day! Your First Alert Forecast this evening includes persisting isolated shower and thunderstorm chances. Patchy fog could be an issue in the late evening hours, particularly after 11pm, be careful if you are out driving! Low-beams are the way to go in dense-fog areas.

As for your end-of-week forecast, expect very hot temperatures accompanying high humidities, dragging heat indices well past 100. Please drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks, and check on neighbors as a sweltering high pressure cell broils the Cape Fear Region over the next three days.

RAIN ODDS : Thursday: 10% odds for a drenching shower or electric storm, high temperatures in the lower and middle 90s, heat index values peaking in the 98 to 108 range.

Friday: 30% odds for a drenching shower or electric storm, high temperatures in the middle and upper 90s, heat index values peaking in the 100 to 110 range.

TROPICS: New storm development remains unlikely in the Atlantic Basin, including the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea.

Your First Alert seven-day planning forecast comfortably houses the weekend and you can catch it right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, extend your outlook deeper into August with a ten-day forecast for any spot you like with your WECT Weather App!

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.