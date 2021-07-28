Senior Connect
Columbus Co. man captured after six-hour manhunt now charged in catalytic converter thefts

Daniel Graham Hayes captured
Daniel Graham Hayes captured(Columbus County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A man who was apprehended after a six-hour manhunt in Columbus County last week is now accused of stealing catalytic converters from several vehicles in the county.

On July 19, a deputy attempted to stop Daniel Graham Hayes, 31, of Chadbourn, on Blackwell Road in Cerro Gordo after the sheriff’s office received multiple calls about a suspicious person in the area. The sheriff’s office said Hayes matched the description of the suspect who tried to break into a home and was

Hayes drove into a muddy field, got stuck, and ran on foot. He was later caught after a massive manhunt by the sheriff’s office.

While investigating the attempted break-in, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office said information obtained by investigators linked Hayes to the theft of multiple catalytic converters in the county.

Hayes would later admit to the thefts, the sheriff’s office said.

Hayes is facing multiple charges and is currently in the Columbus County Detention Center under a $42,000 bond.

