18-year-old man in critical condition after single-car wreck near Holden Beach

Mahler, 18, is in critical condition after a wreck on Stone Chimney Road
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A man is in critical condition after a single-car wreck in Brunswick County Monday morning.

Shane Michael Mahler, 18, of Supply, was injured after losing control of his car while speeding on a slick road, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The wreck occurred on Stone Chimney Road near Stanley Road around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office reported that a section of Stone Chimney Road was closed for about two hours, but is now open for traffic.

On November 11, 2020, WECT reported that Mahler and his brother were involved in a crash with a tractor trailer that put each of them in medically induced comas, but both made a recovery.

