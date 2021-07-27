Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Wilmington police searching for hit and run suspect

By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help regarding a hit and run incident.

A victim was rear ended on July 6 at approximately 8:19 a.m. in the 500 Block of Covil Ave in Wilmington.

The description given of the suspected vehicle is a dark green SUV -- possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe. The victim and witness stated that the driver was a white female with “reddish” hair between the ages of 20-30.

Anyone who might have witnessed the incident, was in the area that morning, or has information on the suspected vehicle or driver is encouraged to contact WPD at (910) 343-3600 or Officer Cosby at (910)-765-0703.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were spotted Sunday evening on MLK Parkway near the Burgaw exit.
Two die in motorcycle wreck on MLK Parkway
TRU Colors Brewing Company (Source: TRU Colors)
No arrests made yet in shooting that killed two people over the weekend
Wilmington police crews on the scene of a reported stabbing
One man stabbed following altercation at a residence in Wilmington
Family searches for surfboard
UPDATE: Woman from Wilmington locates surfboard hand shaped by late brother
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double-homicide at the Providence...
Shooter remains at large in double homicide

Latest News

The Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington announced that Kate Tayloe will serve as the...
GLOW Academy announces new principal
Wilmington police crews on the scene of a reported stabbing
One man stabbed following altercation at a residence in Wilmington
Being the fastest growing county in the state has its benefits But it also has some challenges,...
New fire station under construction aims to cut down response times
Tracy Sisk and Sean Peterson ran into an Airbnb mistake, leaving them without a wedding venue.
Wilmington couple left without a wedding venue; Airbnb says it was a mistake