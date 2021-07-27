Wilmington police searching for hit and run suspect

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help regarding a hit and run incident.

A victim was rear ended on July 6 at approximately 8:19 a.m. in the 500 Block of Covil Ave in Wilmington.

The description given of the suspected vehicle is a dark green SUV -- possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe. The victim and witness stated that the driver was a white female with “reddish” hair between the ages of 20-30.

Anyone who might have witnessed the incident, was in the area that morning, or has information on the suspected vehicle or driver is encouraged to contact WPD at (910) 343-3600 or Officer Cosby at (910)-765-0703.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.