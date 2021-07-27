‘There’s a lot of blood’: 911 call reveals more details of double homicide at New Hanover County home

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A newly-released 911 call sheds some light on the immediate aftermath of a shooting in New Hanover County that left two people dead and another person wounded over the weekend.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened early Saturday morning at a home on Providence Road in the Providence community off Middle Sound Loop Road. Deputies were dispatched at 5:40 a.m.

Koredreese Robert Tyson, 29, and Bri-yanna Emily Williams, 21, were killed. A third person, a female whose name has not been released by the sheriff’s office, was also shot and taken to the hospital for treatment.

At the start of the 18-minute call, a female caller, who says she is 21 years old, can be heard sobbing and crying, asking for help, saying she had been shot and there was ”a lot of blood.” She later adds that she was shot in the arm and shoulder.

After a few minutes of walking the victim through how to treat her injuries, the dispatcher then asks the woman about the shooting.

“It was dark, I don’t know,” the caller said, adding that the shooting happened in the bedroom.

The dispatcher then asks how many people are in the house, and the caller answers, “I believe there’s four.” The dispatcher asks if she knows where the homeowner is, and the caller says, “I think he’s downstairs.”

Property records indicate the home is owned by George Taylor III, the chief operating officer of TRU Colors Brewing Company. The brewery says it employs active gang members in an effort to reduce gun violence through economic opportunity.

Deputies say Tyson was a validated gang member and in a 2018 interview about a TRU Colors event, Tyson admitted he was a member of the Gangster Disciplines.

The dispatcher asks the caller what happened prior to the shooting.

“We was asleep — me and Kory,” the caller said. When asked who Kory was, the caller said, “my friend.”

“He was in the room also?” the dispatcher asked. “Yes,” the caller answered, saying she was upstairs in the bedroom and again confirmed that is the room where the shooting occurred.

When asked if Kory was the one that shot her, the caller said, “No, he’s not. We were getting shot at.”

“But you don’t know by who?” asked the dispatcher. “No,” the caller said.

A little over 13 minutes into the phone call, you can hear someone in the background yell, “sheriff’s office, you need to come out” while the caller tries to yell out that she is upstairs.

The caller then says law enforcement is talking to the homeowner, who she identifies as George.

A couple of minutes later, the deputies are heard more clearly, asking for the caller to open the door.

“No, no, no. There’s someone else in here. Please open the door -- I can’t move,” the caller yells out, sobbing.

“You need to come out with your hands up!” a deputy can be heard saying.

“He’s not responsive...he’s not responsive,” the caller says. She then asks the dispatcher if she should open the door.

The call ends after it’s apparent that the deputies made entry into the bedroom.

It was noted in a CAD report that a door near the garage and the back gate were both open, suggesting “possible entry through the door on the garage side.”

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office previously said the shooting was an isolated incident and that there was no danger to anyone in the neighborhood. No other details have been released by the sheriff’s office.

If you have any information, contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 910-798-4162 or click here to submit an online tip anonymously.

WECT has made several attempts to contact George Taylor, the owner of TRU Colors Brewery, but have not been successful. Taylor did release a public statement about the shooting on the company’s Facebook page on Sunday.

