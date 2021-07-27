Senior Connect
South Carolina man convicted of killing Uber rider in 2019

Defendant Nathaniel Rowland sits with his attorney Alicia Goode during closing arguments in his trial on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Richland County Circuit Court in Columbia, S.C. Rowland is accused of killing Samantha Josephson after luring her into his car in March 2019.(Tracy Glantz/The State via AP, Pool)
By Associated Press
Jul. 27, 2021
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man has been convicted of abducting and murdering the woman who mistook his car for her Uber ride in 2019.

A jury on Tuesday found Nathaniel Rowland guilty in the death of 21-year-old Samantha Josephson of Robbinsville, New Jersey.

The University of South Carolina student disappeared in March 2019. Her body was found less than a day later in remote woods.

Prosecutors said Rowland had trapped Josephson in the car with childproof locks that could only be opened from the outside and then stabbed her more than 100 times.

Defense attorneys argued that none of Rowland’s DNA was found on the victim.

