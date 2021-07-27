Shallotte man drowns at Columbus County campground, deputies say

EVERGREEN, N.C. (WECT) - A Shallotte man drowned while at a campground in western Columbus County.

According to a news release from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the Lumber River Campground in Evergreen around 8 a.m. Tuesday after receiving a report of a missing camper.

Brian Thomas Lynch, 36, was last seen by another camper around 1 a.m. and deputies were alerted after Lynch was not at his camp site later in the morning.

The sheriff’s office’s tracking and dive teams were activated in an attempt to locate Lynch, whose body was eventually found in a body of water near his camp site.

“Sheriff Greene and Columbus County Sheriff’s Office send their condolences to Mr. Lynch’s family and loved ones. Our prayers are with you during this difficult time,” according to the release.

