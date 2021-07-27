Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Shallotte man drowns at Columbus County campground, deputies say

By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVERGREEN, N.C. (WECT) - A Shallotte man drowned while at a campground in western Columbus County.

According to a news release from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the Lumber River Campground in Evergreen around 8 a.m. Tuesday after receiving a report of a missing camper.

Brian Thomas Lynch, 36, was last seen by another camper around 1 a.m. and deputies were alerted after Lynch was not at his camp site later in the morning.

The sheriff’s office’s tracking and dive teams were activated in an attempt to locate Lynch, whose body was eventually found in a body of water near his camp site.

“Sheriff Greene and Columbus County Sheriff’s Office send their condolences to Mr. Lynch’s family and loved ones. Our prayers are with you during this difficult time,” according to the release.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were spotted Sunday evening on MLK Parkway near the Burgaw exit.
Two die in motorcycle wreck on MLK Parkway
TRU Colors Brewing Company (Source: TRU Colors)
No arrests made yet in shooting that killed two people over the weekend
Wilmington police crews on the scene of a reported stabbing
One man stabbed following altercation at a residence in Wilmington
Two people were killed and a third seriously injured in a shooting on Providence Road in New...
‘There’s a lot of blood’: 911 call reveals more details of double homicide at New Hanover County home
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double-homicide at the Providence...
Shooter remains at large in double homicide

Latest News

The results of the brief survey will be taken into consideration by school board members when...
Brunswick County Schools seeks feedback about face masks
What this Biden administration ruling could mean for New Hanover beach town renourishment projects
Eric Andrew Cinotti
Leland man charged with operating vehicle with a blue light
Charlotte restaurant worker infected with Hepatitis A
North Carolina hepatitis A outbreak surpasses 1,000 cases with 16 deaths