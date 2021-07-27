Ocean Isle Beach officials looking for man accused of stealing bicycles, beer
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Ocean Isle Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man seen stealing from multiple locations.
On July 21, he was captured on camera stealing bicycles from underneath a residence on East First Street, as well as stealing beer from the Minuteman convenience store.
If you have any information regarding this individual, please call the Ocean Isle Beach Police Department at 910-579-4221.
