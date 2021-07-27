First Alert Forecast: spotty drenching downpours continue...a break Thursday?

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Tuesday to you! After a humid, hot, and spotty shower packed weather day, expect warm temperatures in the 80s to hover into the evening hours. Balmy breezes out of the south will attempt to cool you down if you choose to dine outdoors! Be sure to remain alert for slow-moving storm cells which may produce copious lightning and flooding rain.

Forecast shower and storm chances for the rest of the work week begin at a healthy 50-60% for tomorrow, a break to 10% for Thursday, and re-center at a seasonable 20-30% baseline for Friday. Afternoon temperatures through this period will gravitate to the upper 80s and lower 90s except some deeper 90s could mix in Thursday and Friday. On these days, expect heat values to climb past the 100 degree mark.

TROPICS: New storm development remains unlikely in the Atlantic Basin, including the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea.

Catch your First Alert seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Extend your outlook to ten days for any spot you like with your WECT Weather App!

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.