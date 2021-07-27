First Alert Forecast: risk of downpours to vary for rest of week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - High humidity brought stressful heat index values and spotty drenching downpours Monday and the Cape Fear Region is at risk for more Tuesday, too. Be alert for slow-moving storm cells which may produce copious lightning and flooding rain. Forecast shower and storm chances for the rest of the work week begin at a healthy 50-60% for Tuesday and Wednesday, shrink to 10% for Thursday, and re-center at a seasonable 20-30% baseline for Friday. Afternoon temperatures through this period will gravitate to the upper 80s and lower 90s except some deeper 90s could mix in Thursday and Friday.

Tuesday surf: Expect one to three-foot breakers, a moderate risk of rip currents, and water temperatures mainly in the lower 80s.

Tuesday tropics: New storm development remains unlikely in the Atlantic Basin, including the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea.

Catch your First Alert seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Extend your outlook to ten days for any spot you like with your WECT Weather App!

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.