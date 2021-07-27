CFPUA: No 1,4-dioxane spikes detected following discharge at Greensboro plant

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - CFPUA officials say they will suspend daily testing of 1,4-dioxane after no spike in concentrations has been detected during water sampling throughout July.

CFPUA began sampling water from the Cape Fear River on July 1 after the city of Greensboro warned that the synthetic chemical, which the Environmental Protection Agency classifies as a likely carcinogen, had been detected at an average concentration of about 615 parts per billion (ppb) from discharge at its T.Z. Osborne Wastewater Treatment Plant.

“The discharge eventually flows to the Cape Fear River and would be expected to undergo significant dilution before reaching CFPUA’s intakes at Kings Bluff,” a news release from CFPUA states.

According to a chart provided by CFPUA, the highest levels of 1,4-dioxane sampled in raw water from the Cape Fear River was 1.7 ppb on July 10.

“These results are within the typical range of variation of results from CFPUA’s ongoing monthly 1,4-dioxane monitoring,” according to the release.

CFPUA staff believe impacts from the Greensboro discharge would have likely occurred by July 14. As a result, CFPUA will cease daily sampling but will continue its monthly sampling regiment.

CFPUA says its Sweeny Water Treatment Plant, which treats water from the Cape Fear River to produce drinking water for about 80 percent of its customers, is one of the few facilities that is equipped to treat 1,4-dioxane.

“Ozonation and biological filters at Sweeney typically achieve about two-thirds removal of 1,4-dioxane from raw water during treatment,” the release said.

1,4-dioxane is an industrial solvent and is not regulated by the EPA. However, the federal agency has established a drinking water concentration of 0.35 ppb as presenting a 1-in-1 million cancer risk level for lifetime exposure to 1,4-dioxane.

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality states that U.S. EPA has a Drinking Water Health Advisory Level of 35 ppb based on a 1-in-10,000 cancer risk for lifetime exposure.

