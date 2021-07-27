Bladen County COVID cases on the rise again, some neighbors don’t mind

Senior Connect
COVID cases on the rise again in Bladen County.
By Mara McJilton
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - COVID cases are on the rise again in Bladen County. The positivity rate has more than doubled in the last 2 weeks.

Some neighbors don’t seem to mind.

“We’re not concerned, we’ll continue to go out if we have to,” said Elizabethtown resident Fernando Arrufat.

Bladen County has struggled with COVID-19 throughout the summer, at one point leading the state in transmission rates. Now, they’re leading in lack of child-age vaccinations.

Less than 2 percent of kids aged 12-17 are fully vaccinated. Compared to other counties in the region, the state health department reports New Hanover leading in child-age vaccinations with over 15 percent fully vaccinated, whereas Brunswick and Pender are just behind, and Columbus is just over 2 percent.

County health officials say they have seen in increase in vaccinations, and they are using school open houses to reach middle and high school students, but they are still behind.

Some businesses say that they will do what they must to protect customers and staff.

“We had the curtain up around the register which we had taken down, and I’m considering putting it back up,” said James Barefoot, owner of Barefoot Sandwich Shop.

Right now Barefoot doesn’t require masks in his shop, but others say they still wear them so they can be safe.

“I feel safe for one because I feel comfortable wearing masks in public, it doesn’t really- you get some weird looks sometimes from certain people, but I’ve always been comfortable wearing the mask, I know it’s for my safety and others safety,” said Bladen County resident Hannah Wheeless.

As we move forward, Bladen County takes another step back as the pandemic continues.

