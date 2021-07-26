Senior Connect
Trio arrested in meth bust in Columbus, Bladen counties

A trio of suspects was arrested following a meth bust in Columubus and Bladen counties last week.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBUS COUNTY/BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A trio of suspects is behind bars following a joint methamphatmine bust in Columbus and Bladen counites last week.

According to a news release, an investigation by sheriff’s office officials in both counties culminated in a bust on Thursday, July 22. Jeramie Laurn Heustess, 35, of Bladenboro, was taken into custody at the Walgreen’s in Whiteville and charged with two counts of sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance and three counts of trafficking methamphatmine.

She was given a $157,500 bond.

After Heustess’ arrest, a search warrant was executed at a home in the 3700 block of N.C. 211 in Clarkton. During the search, investigators seized a sawed-off shotgun, a handgun, digital scales, an unspecified amount of meth, and cash.

Chris Edwin Page, 59, who deputies say lived at the Clarkton home, was charged with:

  • Trafficking methamphetamine
  • Possession with intent to manufacture, sell, deliver methamphetamine
  • Possession of a weapon of mass destruction
  • Maintaining a dwelling to keep/sell a controlled substance
  • Possession of a firearm by a felon (two counts)

Jerry Atkinson Jr., 48, of Clarkton, was also arrested and charged with:

  • Trafficking methamphetamine
  • Possession with intent to manufacture, sell, deliver methamphetamine
  • Possession of a weapon of mass destruction
  • Possession of a firearm by a felon (two counts)

Both men were booked in to the Bladen County Detention Center under a $600,000 bond each.

“Drug dealers see no jurisdictional lines. Sheriff McVicker and Sheriff Greene are proactively targeting dug activity in both Bladen and Columbus Counties with the common goal of making their communities a safer place to live, work, and relax,” the news release stated.

Jeramie Heustess, left, Jerry Atkinson, middle, and Chris Page, right.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

