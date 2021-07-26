State commission could take control of N.C. town’s finances as part of search for ‘missing money’

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — The state’s local government commission has fired a shot across the bow of the Town of Spring Lake warning of dire consequences.

The commission approved a resolution today that says it is getting ready to impound the books and assume control of the financial affairs of the Town of Spring Lake if the town doesn’t get its financial act together.

Among the provisions of the resolution is a warning that the town must not impede the investigation being conducted by the Office of State Auditor.

CBS 17 previously reported Auditor Beth Wood told the commission her office was “looking for missing money” as part of its investigation.

The town’s board of aldermen is holding a closed-door session tonight at 6 p.m. in the town hall.

