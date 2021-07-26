Senior Connect
Several tombstones damaged at Bladen County cemetery

Up to ten tombstones were either damaged or knocked over at a Bladen County church over the weekend.
Up to ten tombstones were either damaged or knocked over at a Bladen County church over the weekend.(Bladen Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Several tombstones were desecrated at a Bladen County cemetery over the weekend.

According to a news release, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office received a report Sunday night about the damaged tombstones at Mt. Horeb Presbyterian Church Cemetery located at the intersection of N.C. 87 and Lisbon Road in Council.

Deputies say between eight and 10 tombstones at the cemetery were either damaged or turned over.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960.

Several tombstones were either damaged or knocked over at a Bladen County cemetery over the weekend, according to the sheriff's office.
Several tombstones were either damaged or knocked over at a Bladen County cemetery over the weekend, according to the sheriff's office.(Bladen Co. Sheriff's Office)

