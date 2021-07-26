Several tombstones damaged at Bladen County cemetery

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Several tombstones were desecrated at a Bladen County cemetery over the weekend.

According to a news release, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office received a report Sunday night about the damaged tombstones at Mt. Horeb Presbyterian Church Cemetery located at the intersection of N.C. 87 and Lisbon Road in Council.

Deputies say between eight and 10 tombstones at the cemetery were either damaged or turned over.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960.

